Earnings results for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

EOG Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. EOG Resources has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. EOG Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. EOG Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EOG Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.53%. The high price target for EOG is $92.00 and the low price target for EOG is $51.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EOG Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.26, EOG Resources has a forecasted upside of 75.5% from its current price of $36.04. EOG Resources has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. EOG Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of EOG Resources is 30.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EOG Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.37% next year. This indicates that EOG Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

In the past three months, EOG Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of EOG Resources is held by insiders. 87.68% of the stock of EOG Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG



Earnings for EOG Resources are expected to grow by 222.86% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of EOG Resources is 59.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of EOG Resources is 59.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. EOG Resources has a PEG Ratio of 6.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EOG Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here