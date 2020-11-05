Earnings results for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

EPAM Systems last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. Its revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.0. EPAM Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $297.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.41%. The high price target for EPAM is $390.00 and the low price target for EPAM is $220.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EPAM Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $297.92, EPAM Systems has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $328.86. EPAM Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems does not currently pay a dividend. EPAM Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

In the past three months, EPAM Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,315,494.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by insiders. 92.44% of the stock of EPAM Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM



Earnings for EPAM Systems are expected to grow by 20.98% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 64.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of EPAM Systems is 64.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. EPAM Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EPAM Systems has a P/B Ratio of 11.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

