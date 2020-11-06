Earnings results for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Epizyme last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. Epizyme has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Epizyme in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.02%. The high price target for EPZM is $36.00 and the low price target for EPZM is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme does not currently pay a dividend. Epizyme does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

In the past three months, Epizyme insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,400.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of Epizyme is held by insiders. 90.93% of the stock of Epizyme is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM



Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Epizyme is -6.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Epizyme is -6.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Epizyme has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

