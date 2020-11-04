Earnings results for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

ePlus last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. ePlus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ePlus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.41%. The high price target for PLUS is $105.00 and the low price target for PLUS is $102.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus does not currently pay a dividend. ePlus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

In the past three months, ePlus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of ePlus is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of ePlus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS



Earnings for ePlus are expected to grow by 13.41% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $4.82 per share. The P/E ratio of ePlus is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of ePlus is 13.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.81. ePlus has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

