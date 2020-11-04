Earnings results for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

EPR Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.57. EPR Properties has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.8. EPR Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EPR Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.90%. The high price target for EPR is $43.00 and the low price target for EPR is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties does not currently pay a dividend. EPR Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

In the past three months, EPR Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $49,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of EPR Properties is held by insiders. 84.62% of the stock of EPR Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR



Earnings for EPR Properties are expected to grow by 57.60% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of EPR Properties is 100.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of EPR Properties is 100.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. EPR Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

