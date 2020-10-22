Earnings results for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

EQT last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company earned $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. EQT has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. EQT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EQT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.89%. The high price target for EQT is $22.00 and the low price target for EQT is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EQT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, EQT has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $14.83. EQT has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT does not currently pay a dividend. EQT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

In the past three months, EQT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of EQT is held by insiders. 98.59% of the stock of EQT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EQT (NYSE:EQT



Earnings for EQT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of EQT is -1.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EQT has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

