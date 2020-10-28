Earnings results for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.52.

Equinix last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $3.88. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Its revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has generated $22.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.0. Equinix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $791.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.34%. The high price target for EQIX is $883.00 and the low price target for EQIX is $625.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equinix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $791.40, Equinix has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $773.31. Equinix has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Equinix has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinix does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Equinix is 46.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinix will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.73% next year. This indicates that Equinix will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Equinix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,333,657.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Equinix is held by insiders. 94.12% of the stock of Equinix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Equinix are expected to grow by 12.02% in the coming year, from $21.72 to $24.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 134.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 134.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Equinix has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinix has a P/B Ratio of 7.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

