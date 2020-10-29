Earnings results for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Equinor ASA last posted its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. Equinor ASA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Equinor ASA.

Dividend Strength: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinor ASA does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Equinor ASA is 16.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinor ASA will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.73% next year. This indicates that Equinor ASA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

In the past three months, Equinor ASA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.47% of the stock of Equinor ASA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)



Earnings for Equinor ASA are expected to grow by 80.33% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -18.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -18.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equinor ASA has a PEG Ratio of 4.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinor ASA has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

