Earnings results for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Equitable last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equitable has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year. Equitable has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equitable in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.76%. The high price target for EQH is $30.00 and the low price target for EQH is $17.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equitable has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.83, Equitable has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $22.42. Equitable has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equitable has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equitable is 14.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equitable will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.90% next year. This indicates that Equitable will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

In the past three months, Equitable insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Equitable is held by insiders. 88.09% of the stock of Equitable is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equitable (NYSE:EQH



Earnings for Equitable are expected to grow by 18.69% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $5.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitable is -373.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equitable is -373.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here