Earnings results for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Equitrans Midstream last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm earned $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Equitrans Midstream has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.47%. The high price target for ETRN is $10.00 and the low price target for ETRN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equitrans Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Equitrans Midstream has a forecasted upside of 39.5% from its current price of $7.17. Equitrans Midstream has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Equitrans Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equitrans Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Equitrans Midstream will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

In the past three months, Equitrans Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by insiders. 94.70% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to decrease by -17.24% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is -7.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is -7.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equitrans Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

