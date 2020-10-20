Earnings results for Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Equity BancShares last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Equity BancShares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity BancShares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.68%. The high price target for EQBK is $22.00 and the low price target for EQBK is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equity BancShares does not currently pay a dividend. Equity BancShares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Equity BancShares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $70,475.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Equity BancShares is held by insiders. 66.92% of the stock of Equity BancShares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Equity BancShares are expected to grow by 22.32% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity BancShares is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Equity BancShares is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Equity BancShares has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

