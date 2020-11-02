Earnings results for Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.15.

SBA Communications last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has generated $8.49 earnings per share over the last year. SBA Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. SBA Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:SBAC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SBA Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $321.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.78%. The high price target for SBAC is $361.00 and the low price target for SBAC is $273.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SBA Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $321.67, SBA Communications has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $290.37. SBA Communications has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SBA Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SBA Communications is 21.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SBA Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.14% next year. This indicates that SBA Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:SBAC)

In the past three months, SBA Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,138.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by insiders. 93.48% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:SBAC



Earnings for SBA Communications are expected to grow by 11.09% in the coming year, from $8.75 to $9.72 per share. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is -1,814.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is -1,814.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here