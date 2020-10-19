Earnings results for Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Equity Lifestyle Properties last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Equity Lifestyle Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Lifestyle Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.64%. The high price target for ELS is $73.00 and the low price target for ELS is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equity Lifestyle Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.40, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $63.88. Equity Lifestyle Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity Lifestyle Properties is 65.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equity Lifestyle Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.31% next year. This indicates that Equity Lifestyle Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

In the past three months, Equity Lifestyle Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,186,629.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS



Earnings for Equity Lifestyle Properties are expected to grow by 8.45% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Lifestyle Properties is 50.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Equity Lifestyle Properties is 50.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a PEG Ratio of 6.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 8.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

