Earnings results for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Equity Residential last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company earned $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Equity Residential has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Residential in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.73%. The high price target for EQR is $89.00 and the low price target for EQR is $50.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equity Residential has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.95, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.79, Equity Residential has a forecasted upside of 31.7% from its current price of $50.70. Equity Residential has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Equity Residential does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Equity Residential is 69.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equity Residential will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.15% next year. This indicates that Equity Residential will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

In the past three months, Equity Residential insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by insiders. 86.23% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR



Earnings for Equity Residential are expected to decrease by -2.99% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 16.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 16.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Equity Residential has a PEG Ratio of 4.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity Residential has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here