Earnings results for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

Erie Indemnity last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company earned $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Erie Indemnity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Erie Indemnity.

Dividend Strength: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Erie Indemnity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Erie Indemnity is 63.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Erie Indemnity will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.33% next year. This indicates that Erie Indemnity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

In the past three months, Erie Indemnity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.77% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.11% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE



Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 9.89% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $6.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 41.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 41.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Erie Indemnity has a P/B Ratio of 9.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

