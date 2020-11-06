Earnings results for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Erytech Pharma in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Erytech Pharma.

Dividend Strength: Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Erytech Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

In the past three months, Erytech Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.24% of the stock of Erytech Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP



Earnings for Erytech Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.93) to ($3.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Erytech Pharma is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Erytech Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

