Earnings results for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33.

ESSA Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ESSA Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ESSA Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.13%. The high price target for ESSA is $15.00 and the low price target for ESSA is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ESSA Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, ESSA Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $14.98. ESSA Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ESSA Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. Based on earnings estimates, ESSA Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.39% next year. This indicates that ESSA Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

In the past three months, ESSA Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,295.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.33% of the stock of ESSA Bancorp is held by insiders. 44.04% of the stock of ESSA Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA



Earnings for ESSA Bancorp are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.55 per share. ESSA Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

