Earnings results for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Essent Group last issued its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essent Group has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Essent Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Essent Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essent Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.14%. The high price target for ESNT is $60.00 and the low price target for ESNT is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Essent Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.77, Essent Group has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $41.94. Essent Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essent Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essent Group is 11.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essent Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.33% next year. This indicates that Essent Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

In the past three months, Essent Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Essent Group is held by insiders. 93.33% of the stock of Essent Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT



Earnings for Essent Group are expected to grow by 29.73% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. Essent Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

