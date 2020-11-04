Earnings results for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Essential Properties Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.84%. The high price target for EPRT is $29.00 and the low price target for EPRT is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Essential Properties Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 146.03%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Properties Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.80% next year. This indicates that Essential Properties Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

In the past three months, Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT



Earnings for Essential Properties Realty Trust are expected to grow by 8.85% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 27.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 27.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

