Essential Utilities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Essential Utilities last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352 million. Essential Utilities has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4.

Essential Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essential Utilities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Utilities is 68.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.24% next year. This indicates that Essential Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Essential Utilities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by insiders. 65.66% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 5.73% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 36.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 36.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. Essential Utilities has a PEG Ratio of 4.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essential Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

