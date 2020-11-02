Earnings results for Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Hallador Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm earned $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Hallador Energy has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Hallador Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:HNRG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hallador Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 406.33%. The high price target for HNRG is $4.00 and the low price target for HNRG is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hallador Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Hallador Energy has a forecasted upside of 406.3% from its current price of $0.79. Hallador Energy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Hallador Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:HNRG)

In the past three months, Hallador Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.40% of the stock of Hallador Energy is held by insiders. Only 29.10% of the stock of Hallador Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:HNRG



Earnings for Hallador Energy are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Hallador Energy is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hallador Energy is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hallador Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

