Earnings results for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.35.

Essex Property Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $2.01. Essex Property Trust has generated $13.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Essex Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $264.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.58%. The high price target for ESS is $355.00 and the low price target for ESS is $210.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Essex Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.19, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $264.85, Essex Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 35.6% from its current price of $195.34. Essex Property Trust has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Essex Property Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Essex Property Trust is 62.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essex Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.78% next year. This indicates that Essex Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

In the past three months, Essex Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Essex Property Trust is held by insiders. 94.05% of the stock of Essex Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS



Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 0.62% in the coming year, from $12.95 to $13.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Essex Property Trust is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Essex Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 7.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essex Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here