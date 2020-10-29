Earnings results for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Ethan Allen Interiors last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7. Ethan Allen Interiors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.14%. The high price target for ETH is $19.00 and the low price target for ETH is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ethan Allen Interiors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Ethan Allen Interiors has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $16.33. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 161.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ethan Allen Interiors will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.31% next year. This indicates that Ethan Allen Interiors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

In the past three months, Ethan Allen Interiors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by insiders. 85.98% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH



Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 19.13% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 52.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 52.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Ethan Allen Interiors has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

