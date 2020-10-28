Earnings results for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Etsy last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.5. Etsy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Etsy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.51%. The high price target for ETSY is $170.00 and the low price target for ETSY is $66.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Etsy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.38, Etsy has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $145.78. Etsy has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy does not currently pay a dividend. Etsy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

In the past three months, Etsy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,305,730.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Etsy is held by insiders. 91.78% of the stock of Etsy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY



Earnings for Etsy are expected to grow by 4.46% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 119.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 119.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Etsy has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Etsy has a P/B Ratio of 42.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here