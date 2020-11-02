Earnings results for Etsy (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

CVR Partners last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The company earned $105.09 million during the quarter. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CVR Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CVR Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 361.54%. The high price target for UAN is $3.00 and the low price target for UAN is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CVR Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, CVR Partners has a forecasted upside of 361.5% from its current price of $0.65. CVR Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners does not currently pay a dividend. CVR Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

In the past three months, CVR Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.25% of the stock of CVR Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)



The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -0.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -0.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

