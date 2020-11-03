Earnings results for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Euronav last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. Euronav has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Euronav has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronav in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.99%. The high price target for EURN is $13.50 and the low price target for EURN is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 17.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Euronav does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Euronav is 240.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Euronav will have a dividend payout ratio of 118.92% in the coming year. This indicates that Euronav may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

In the past three months, Euronav insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.10% of the stock of Euronav is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronav (NYSE:EURN



Earnings for Euronav are expected to decrease by -54.69% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 2.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 2.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.09. Euronav has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

