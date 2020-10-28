Earnings results for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.77.

Euronet Worldwide last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Euronet Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.00%. The high price target for EEFT is $145.00 and the low price target for EEFT is $100.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euronet Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.29, Euronet Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 35.0% from its current price of $88.36. Euronet Worldwide has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Euronet Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

In the past three months, Euronet Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by insiders. 91.91% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT



Earnings for Euronet Worldwide are expected to grow by 244.22% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $5.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 39.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 39.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Euronet Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here