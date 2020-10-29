Earnings results for Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Evans Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company earned $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Evans Bancorp has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

Analyst Opinion on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evans Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.49%. The high price target for EVBN is $32.00 and the low price target for EVBN is $32.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evans Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Evans Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 39.5% from its current price of $22.94. Evans Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Evans Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evans Bancorp is 32.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evans Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.42% next year. This indicates that Evans Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

In the past three months, Evans Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Evans Bancorp is held by insiders. 54.70% of the stock of Evans Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN



Earnings for Evans Bancorp are expected to grow by 10.86% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Evans Bancorp is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Evans Bancorp is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Evans Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

