Earnings results for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Evelo Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Evelo Biosciences has generated ($2.67) earnings per share over the last year. Evelo Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evelo Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.61%. The high price target for EVLO is $17.00 and the low price target for EVLO is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Evelo Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.33, Evelo Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 126.6% from its current price of $4.56. Evelo Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Evelo Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

In the past three months, Evelo Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Evelo Biosciences is held by insiders. 86.08% of the stock of Evelo Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO



Earnings for Evelo Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Evelo Biosciences is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evelo Biosciences is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evelo Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here