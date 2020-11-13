Earnings results for Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Ever-Glory International Group last posted its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ever-Glory International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Dividend Strength: Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group does not currently pay a dividend. Ever-Glory International Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

In the past three months, Ever-Glory International Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.08% of the stock of Ever-Glory International Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.41% of the stock of Ever-Glory International Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK



The P/E ratio of Ever-Glory International Group is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ever-Glory International Group is -4.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ever-Glory International Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

