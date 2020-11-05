Earnings results for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Everbridge last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Everbridge has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Everbridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everbridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.51%. The high price target for EVBG is $180.00 and the low price target for EVBG is $115.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everbridge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.83, Everbridge has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $113.07. Everbridge has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Everbridge does not currently pay a dividend. Everbridge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Everbridge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,283,008.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Everbridge is held by insiders.

Earnings for Everbridge are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -54.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everbridge is -54.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everbridge has a P/B Ratio of 17.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

