Earnings results for Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Evercore last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm earned $513.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evercore has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Evercore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evercore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.92%. The high price target for EVR is $102.00 and the low price target for EVR is $62.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evercore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, Evercore has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $77.73. Evercore has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evercore has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evercore is 30.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evercore will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.82% next year. This indicates that Evercore will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

In the past three months, Evercore insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.35% of the stock of Evercore is held by insiders. 87.23% of the stock of Evercore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evercore (NYSE:EVR



Earnings for Evercore are expected to grow by 78.65% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Evercore has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

