Earnings results for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.39.

Everest Re Group last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group has generated $21.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Everest Re Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $254.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.56%. The high price target for RE is $325.00 and the low price target for RE is $180.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Everest Re Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $254.20, Everest Re Group has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $196.20. Everest Re Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Everest Re Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Everest Re Group is 29.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Everest Re Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.48% next year. This indicates that Everest Re Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

In the past three months, Everest Re Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $438,756.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by insiders. 93.28% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE



Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to grow by 105.84% in the coming year, from $11.82 to $24.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 15.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Everest Re Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Everest Re Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

