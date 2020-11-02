Earnings results for Evergy (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

DarioHealth last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.86. The company earned $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. DarioHealth has generated ($8.00) earnings per share over the last year. DarioHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DarioHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.44%. The high price target for DRIO is $25.00 and the low price target for DRIO is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DarioHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.33, DarioHealth has a forecasted upside of 70.4% from its current price of $10.17. DarioHealth has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

DarioHealth does not currently pay a dividend. DarioHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DarioHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.20% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by insiders. Only 5.59% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings for DarioHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.93) to ($3.06) per share. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DarioHealth has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

