Earnings results for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Evergy last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Evergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.14%. The high price target for EVRG is $76.00 and the low price target for EVRG is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evergy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Evergy has a forecasted upside of 20.1% from its current price of $55.77. Evergy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evergy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evergy is 69.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.15% next year. This indicates that Evergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

In the past three months, Evergy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Evergy is held by insiders. 81.34% of the stock of Evergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG



Earnings for Evergy are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 20.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 20.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Evergy has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Evergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

