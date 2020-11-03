Earnings results for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Eversource Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Eversource Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.01%. The high price target for ES is $107.00 and the low price target for ES is $81.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eversource Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.60, Eversource Energy has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $90.59. Eversource Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eversource Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eversource Energy is 65.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eversource Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.35% next year. This indicates that Eversource Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

In the past three months, Eversource Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,245,115.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by insiders. 77.98% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES



Earnings for Eversource Energy are expected to grow by 7.16% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 25.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 25.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. Eversource Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eversource Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

