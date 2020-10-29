Earnings results for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

EVERTEC last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. EVERTEC has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. EVERTEC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVERTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.00%. The high price target for EVTC is $38.00 and the low price target for EVTC is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EVERTEC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.60, EVERTEC has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $34.00. EVERTEC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC has a dividend yield of 0.58%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EVERTEC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EVERTEC is 11.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EVERTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.05% next year. This indicates that EVERTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

In the past three months, EVERTEC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by insiders. 80.94% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC



Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 24.38% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. EVERTEC has a P/B Ratio of 8.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

