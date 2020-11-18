Earnings results for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Evogene does not currently pay a dividend. Evogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Evogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.06% of the stock of Evogene is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Evogene is -3.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evogene has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

