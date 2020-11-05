Earnings results for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Exelixis last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm earned $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Exelixis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exelixis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.61%. The high price target for EXEL is $40.00 and the low price target for EXEL is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exelixis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.18, Exelixis has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $22.59. Exelixis has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis does not currently pay a dividend. Exelixis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

In the past three months, Exelixis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,744,438.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Exelixis is held by insiders. 81.62% of the stock of Exelixis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL



Earnings for Exelixis are expected to grow by 60.87% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 25.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 25.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. Exelixis has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Exelixis has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

