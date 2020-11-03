Earnings results for Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Exelon last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Its revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Exelon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exelon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.80%. The high price target for EXC is $57.00 and the low price target for EXC is $37.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon pays a meaningful dividend of 3.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Exelon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Exelon is 49.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Exelon will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.04% next year. This indicates that Exelon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

In the past three months, Exelon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $258,400.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Exelon is held by insiders. 78.99% of the stock of Exelon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exelon (NYSE:EXC



Earnings for Exelon are expected to decrease by -0.64% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Exelon is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Exelon is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. Exelon has a PEG Ratio of 4.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Exelon has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

