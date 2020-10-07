Earnings results for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Exfo last released its quarterly earnings data on July 8th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Exfo has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Exfo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exfo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.19%. The high price target for EXFO is $4.00 and the low price target for EXFO is $3.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Exfo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.75, Exfo has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $3.20. Exfo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo does not currently pay a dividend. Exfo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO)

In the past three months, Exfo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Exfo is held by insiders. Only 10.01% of the stock of Exfo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO



Earnings for Exfo are expected to grow by 155.56% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Exfo is -32.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exfo is -32.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exfo has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here