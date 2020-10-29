Earnings results for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

ExlService last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. ExlService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ExlService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.20%. The high price target for EXLS is $84.00 and the low price target for EXLS is $55.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ExlService has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.13, ExlService has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $73.12. ExlService has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService does not currently pay a dividend. ExlService does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

In the past three months, ExlService insiders have sold 205.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $95,535.00 in company stock and sold $292,015.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of ExlService is held by insiders. 95.95% of the stock of ExlService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS



Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. ExlService has a PEG Ratio of 4.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ExlService has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

