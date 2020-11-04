Earnings results for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

eXp World last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.30 million. eXp World has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.2. eXp World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, eXp World has a forecasted downside of 60.7% from its current price of $43.21. eXp World has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World does not currently pay a dividend. eXp World does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

In the past three months, eXp World insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,985,622.00 in company stock. 40.06% of the stock of eXp World is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.32% of the stock of eXp World is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI



Earnings for eXp World are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 480.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of eXp World is 480.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. eXp World has a P/B Ratio of 53.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

