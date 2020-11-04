Earnings results for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.07.

Expedia Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $566 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577 million. Expedia Group has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year. Expedia Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Expedia Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.01%. The high price target for EXPE is $143.00 and the low price target for EXPE is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 19 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Expedia Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 19 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.74, Expedia Group has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $98.80. Expedia Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group does not currently pay a dividend. Expedia Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

In the past three months, Expedia Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,955.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Expedia Group is held by insiders. 94.25% of the stock of Expedia Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE



Earnings for Expedia Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.65) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Expedia Group is -8.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Expedia Group is -8.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Expedia Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here