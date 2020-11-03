Earnings results for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Its revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Expeditors International of Washington has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.60%. The high price target for EXPD is $97.00 and the low price target for EXPD is $63.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Expeditors International of Washington has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 30.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Expeditors International of Washington will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.11% next year. This indicates that Expeditors International of Washington will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

In the past three months, Expeditors International of Washington insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,463,770.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD



Earnings for Expeditors International of Washington are expected to grow by 0.27% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 25.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 25.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a P/B Ratio of 6.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

