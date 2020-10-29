Earnings results for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Exponent last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm earned $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Exponent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exponent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.15%. The high price target for EXPO is $94.00 and the low price target for EXPO is $84.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exponent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.00, Exponent has a forecasted upside of 23.1% from its current price of $72.27. Exponent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Exponent does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Exponent is 49.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Exponent will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.63% next year. This indicates that Exponent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

In the past three months, Exponent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,846,868.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Exponent is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Exponent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO



Earnings for Exponent are expected to grow by 18.12% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 47.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 47.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Exponent has a P/B Ratio of 10.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here