Earnings results for Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Express last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.32. The business earned $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.94 million. Express has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.03%. The high price target for EXPR is $2.50 and the low price target for EXPR is $1.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.83, Express has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $1.58. Express has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express does not currently pay a dividend. Express does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Express (NYSE:EXPR)

In the past three months, Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Express is held by insiders. 93.95% of the stock of Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Express (NYSE:EXPR



Earnings for Express are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.54) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Express is -0.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Express is -0.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Express has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

