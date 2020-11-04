Earnings results for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Extra Space Storage last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Its revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Extra Space Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Extra Space Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.77%. The high price target for EXR is $135.00 and the low price target for EXR is $82.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Extra Space Storage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.60, Extra Space Storage has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $116.85. Extra Space Storage has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 3.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Extra Space Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Extra Space Storage is 73.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Extra Space Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.43% next year. This indicates that Extra Space Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

In the past three months, Extra Space Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,743,887.00 in company stock. Only 2.64% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by insiders. 98.88% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR



Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 2.23% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $5.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 35.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 35.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Extra Space Storage has a PEG Ratio of 19.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Extra Space Storage has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

