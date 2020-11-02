Earnings results for Extreme Networks (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Horace Mann Educators last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business earned $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Horace Mann Educators has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Horace Mann Educators in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.86%. The high price target for HMN is $42.00 and the low price target for HMN is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Horace Mann Educators has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Horace Mann Educators has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $33.91. Horace Mann Educators has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Horace Mann Educators pays a meaningful dividend of 3.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Horace Mann Educators has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 54.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Horace Mann Educators will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Horace Mann Educators will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Horace Mann Educators insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,037,067.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Horace Mann Educators is held by insiders.

Earnings for Horace Mann Educators are expected to remain at $3.00 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 13.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Horace Mann Educators is 13.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Horace Mann Educators has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

