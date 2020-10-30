Earnings results for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Exxon Mobil last issued its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company earned $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exxon Mobil has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Exxon Mobil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.16%. The high price target for XOM is $83.00 and the low price target for XOM is $34.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 22 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Exxon Mobil has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Exxon Mobil is 154.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Exxon Mobil will have a dividend payout ratio of 382.42% in the coming year. This indicates that Exxon Mobil may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

In the past three months, Exxon Mobil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by insiders. 50.90% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM



Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Exxon Mobil is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Exxon Mobil is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.56. Exxon Mobil has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

